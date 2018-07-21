Beat Routes receives donation from the Louis Baylis Trust

A charity which develops the life skills of young people through creative pursuits has received a £500 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust, the owner of the Advertiser.

Established in 2004, Beat Routes allows young people to develop social skills and a sense of self-worth and wellbeing through its ‘Fine Futures’ programme.

Based at Slough Council for Voluntary Services, the programme engages with disadvantaged young people aged 13-25 through a workshop programme of music and the creative arts.

Young people supported by the charity are often not in mainstream education, training or employment or at risk of losing their places in these settings.

The charity uses creativity as a hook to inspire and encourage the young people to accept help, advice and support and provide them with a positive outlook.

It is the intention of the charity that the young people on the programme will move forward to participate in society as independent, mature and res-ponsible individuals.

The programme runs for three, 12-week terms a year, with participants taking part in peer leadership and one-to-one mentoring sessions as well as the workshops.

At the end of each term the young people are able to showcase their work to the local community, an opportunity that aims to leave programme participants feeling empowered and motivated to move forward with future education, training and work prospects.

The charity will move to The Curve, William Street, Slough, in September.

To find out more about the charity go to www.beatroutes.co.uk