Wokingham Borough Council announces partnership to tackle domestic abuse

Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) has announced it has teamed up with more than 40 multi-partnership agencies to tackle domestic abuse.

The partnership delivers Wokingham Borough Council’s Domestic Abuse Strategy from 2021 to 2024, which looks to help support victims, survivors and their families living in the borough.

The strategy, which was approved by WBC’s decision-making executive in December, outlines the approaches, aiding victims of domestic abuse and their children, striving towards ‘long-term wellbeing’ and ‘holding perpetrators to account’.

Early intervention, mainly in schools, will be addressed in order to help ‘educate and influence values’ in youngsters and shift social norms to be ‘less accepting’ of abuse and violence.

Some of the multi-partner agencies include: Cranstoun, WBC’s domestic abuse service provider, Kaleidoscopic UK, Support U, Thames Valley Police, and Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Cllr Bill Soane, Executive member for neighbourhood and communities, said: “I am delighted to announce this pro-active working partnership to support victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

“With the backing of our local multi-agency partners, we will deliver a comprehensive three-year plan to raise awareness of domestic abuse, promote the various channels of support available, provide educational training in schools and provide safety for victims and their families living in Wokingham Borough.”

Inspector Justin Thomas of Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police are committed to supporting victims of crime and breaking the cycle of abuse between perpetrator and victim.

“We are proud to be working closely with our partners to tailor the response and support to those in need.”

Sue Carrington, specialist practitioner for domestic abuse at Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Domestic abuse can have a huge detrimental effect on people’s health both physically and mentally, so it is really important for those in, or who have been in abusive relationships to receive the correct support.

"This can then improve health outcomes for them and their families.”