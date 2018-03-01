Slough robber sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison

A robber has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for an attack in Slough.

Martin Booker, 37, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery at Upton Park, on Monday, July 10, 2017, at about 10.45am.

He was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

Booker approached his victim, a 54-year-old man, and asked him for a lighter, then demanded money.

He then searched the victim and punched him before grabbing his phone and fleeing the scene.

The victim was not seriously harmed.

Booker was charged on Friday, February 2.