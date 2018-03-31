Herschel Park to host Easter-themed family fun day

Furry friends will pay a visit to Herschel Park over the Easter half-term.

Families are invited to a fun day at the Upton Close park, running from 11am to 3pm on Tuesday, April 3.

The event will be visited by mobile farm Basil and Crew, including ponies, lambs, donkeys, rabbits and more cuddly creatures.

There will also be a face painter and a Easter themed treasure trail, run by Slough Borough Council’s Active Slough team.

On Thursday, April 5, at 2pm, a wildlife expert will lead a ‘nature detectives’ tour of the park, helping youngsters and their families uncover nature’s mysteries using clues left by wildlife.

All Easter events in Herschel Park are free and do not need pre-booking.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson said: “Herschel Park is an amazing park with lots of history and it is great that all residents still continue to enjoy this lovely facility.”

Contact Ian Judd on 07771 973035 or ian.judd@slough.gov.uk for information on both events.