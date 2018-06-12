Lascelles Park Nursery extension opens up new places

An extension to Lascelles Park Nursery has opened up an extra 39 places for children in the borough.

Funding for the building work was provided by the Department for Education, following a successful bid by the council for funding for more 30 hours childcare places.

The Government has made a commitment to give 30 hours of free childcare a week to working parents of three and four-year-olds, and invited councils to bid for money from its Early Years Capital Fund.

The council has also successfully bid for an extension to Blue Willow Day Nursery in Bath Road, which is expected to be completed next month.

The council’s cabinet member for education and children Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “I am delighted we can now offer more places at this amazing new facility.

“We know it is very difficult for some parents to go back to work after having children because of the high costs of childcare, so providing 30 hours of free childcare with these new places could make a huge difference to some families.”

Contact Lascelles Park nursery on 01753 533626, office@lascellesparknursery.co.uk or visit www.lascellesparknursery.co.uk for information on places.