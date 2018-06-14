School staff from Slough, Langley and Windsor scale Snowdon

A team of over 30 intrepid teachers and staff from schools in Slough, Langley and Windsor climbed Britain’s second highest mountain in aid of three charities on Saturday.

Staff from Upton Court Grammar School in Slough, Foxborough Primary School in Langley and Trevelyan Middle School in Windsor and the Pioneer Educational Trust scaled Mount Snowdon in North Wales for Water Aid UK, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the RSPCA, raising over £2,500.

All three charities were chosen by the student councils of each of the schools.

The Pioneer Educational Trust is the new name of the Upton Court Educational Trust.

Pioneer Educational Trust CEO Mercedes Hernández Estrada, who took part in the treck, said: “The climb was arduous but the weather and the company were fantastic.

“Being able to do this to demonstrate our pioneering spirit and raise for the students’ chosen charities is a real privilege.”