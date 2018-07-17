Police searching for woman with head injuries last seen in Slough

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen a woman with head and facial injuries in the Upton Court Road area of Slough yesterday (Monday) to come forward.

Thames Valley Police says it is investigating a fear for welfare following reports relating to a woman, believed to be in her twenties, who appeared to be bleeding from the head and face at about 8.40am.

Duty inspector Andy Amor, from Slough Police Station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who believes that they may have seen this woman yesterday to make contact with us.

“With reports that she may have been injured and bleeding, I am hoping that someone would have seen her.

“Likewise, if you are this person, please contact us so that we can confirm you are safe and well.”

Anyone who was in the area between 8am and 9am has been asked to call police on 101 quoting URN 297 (16/7).