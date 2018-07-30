International cricketers play charity match in aid of Rohingya refugees

A charity match featuring 11 international cricket stars was played at Slough Cricket Club on Sunday, July 22, in aid of victims of the Rohingya crisis.

The event was put together by marketing consultant Imran Ahmed and supported by Chalvey based solicitors OHP Parsons.

“We wanted to support the local team against the All Stars. It was great fun and a wonderful way to raise much needed money for the Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar,” said Niamh O’Brady, a partner at the law firm.

The event at the Upton Court Road club featured global cricket stars such as ex-Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq, Saeed Ajmal, Saqlain Mustaq and Imran Tahir.

Slough Cricket Club events coordinator Jonathan Gumbs said: “This was a brilliant event, its very rare local community members are able to get up close and personal with such stars at our club".

The Slough team were 60 runs short, with the international team, batting first, scoring 190.

Donations are still being collected.