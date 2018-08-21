Protesters voice opposition to recovery vehicles parking in Lascelles Road

A small group of protesters gathered outside the Slough Horticultural Show on Saturday to voice their opposition to recovery vehicles and lorries parking for long periods on Lascelles Road.

A group of residents from the street had previously submitted a petition to Slough Borough Council (SBC) demanding restrictions on the road.

A letter on the issue, which residents say was written by an 11-year-old girl, was sent to the council as well as Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex.

In it, the sender says they ‘don’t feel safe’ on their own street, worrying that their pet cat will eat bits of metal left on the road by the drivers, that children will be hit by the vehicles and that local wildlife will ‘go extinct’ because of left behind waste.

Neighbours have expressed concerns that the vans are blocking one side of the road, causing traffic hazards and restricting pedestrians’ vision.

“It really does need to stop, there’s a lot of children around and it’s not safe,” said protest organiser Rukhsana Noor.

“The flow of traffic is quite busy as it is, and on top of that there’s the parking,” she added.

The 45-year-old IT consultant said her brother once confronted one of the drivers and was told ‘it’s not your street, you can’t really stop us parking’.

A SBC spokeswoman said: “We have received a petition about this and Lascelles Road has been added to the very long list of roads where people have requested restrictions to be considered.

“Prior to this petition we have received very few complaints about parking on Lascelles other than that related to school traffic and on 11 plus day.

“We enforce the school keep clear markings but there are no other restrictions on the western side of the street and if the vehicles are taxed and insured, and not causing an obstruction, they are legally parked.”