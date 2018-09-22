Upton Hospital receptionist awarded for 49 years in NHS

An administrator and reception manager at the a sexual health clinic in Upton Hospital has received an award for more than 40 years of service for the NHS.

Jill Gibson from the Garden Clinic joined the NHS as an Opthalmology Receptionist in 1969, after leaving the Royal Army Nursing Core.

She was one of 10 people to recieve a special ‘NHS70’ award to mark her time in the service at this year’s Berkshire Healthcare Staff Awards.

Over 100 Berkshire Healthcare staff were recognised for a variety of contributions at the red carpet ceremony in Bracknell on Friday, September 14.

Jill, who has served in the NHS for 49 years, said: “The Garden Clinic has been my rock for many years. I love the people I work with, they are a great team and I would be nothing without them.”