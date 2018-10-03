Tickets on sale for Upton Court Park Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular

Tickets have gone on sale for the annual Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular at Upton Court Park, organised by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

The Express-sponsored event on Saturday, November 3 includes a 20 minute firework display and a real bonfire about 60 foot high.

The spectacle which draws in about 13,000 people every year, will also include funfair rides, free parking and a variety of food stalls.

“It’s a great night and everyone comes out and enjoys it,” said Slough Borough Council’s commercial and events officer Lynsey Hellewell.

“It’s very family friendly. We haven’t had any trouble for a number of years and people seem to really enjoy it and embrace it.”

She said that preparations for the event are ‘well in hand’ and says a lot of work is done behind the scenes.

She says the firework display, put on by special effects company Force FX, takes about a year to plan and that permission must be given by the Civil Aviation Authority due to an overhead flight path.

About 100 security personnel and stewards provided by MJ Events will be working at at the event, which opens at 5.30pm.

The first fireworks will be set off at approximately 7.45pm and the bonfire will be lit at about 8.15pm.

Tickets can be bought at cheaper rates online, compared to on the night.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/slough-bonfire-and-fireworks-spectacular-2018-tickets-50399988723 to buy tickets costing £6 for adults, £4 for children aged 15 and under, £4 for senior citizens and free for under-fours.

Family tickets are also available online for £15.

Tickets at the gate cost £10 for adults, £8 for children aged 15 and under and £8 for senior citizens.

For the first time, the event now accepts card payments for tickets on the night.

Contact SBC events on 01753 875194 or communications@slough.gov.uk for more information.