'Millions' of bangs to kick off bonfire at Upton Court Park

‘An awful lot of bangs’ have been promised for Slough Borough Council’s Upton Court Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular next month.

The Express-sponsored show will be held at Upton Court Park on Saturday, November 3, with the firework display starting at about 7.45pm and the bonfire being lit about 8.15pm.

Pyrotechnics company Force FX production manager Mark Wynne-Pedder says the bonfire is made with clean and untreated wooden pallets, which burn faster and produce minimal smoke.

“This year we’ve got an awful lot of bangs at the start of the bonfire, and I mean millions,” added Mark, who says oodles of Chinese firecrackers will go off from within the stack before it is lit.

Mark added: “They can come and look at a professional display that’s safe, rather than spending more money and having something in the garden and potentially hurting themselves or their cats and dogs or anybody else.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/leisure-parks-and-events/bonfire-and-fireworks-spectacular.aspx for booking details.