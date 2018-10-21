Upton Court Park firework show open to all, says funfair organiser

A family friendly evening which has ‘stood the test of time’ is how November’s Upton Court Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular was described by the organiser of the event’s funfair.

The Express-sponsored show at Upton Court Park will include Frank Ayres’ funfair, featuring a range of rides and attractions for children and adults including dodgems, a twister, waltzer, haunted house, fun house and roundabout rides.

Frank Ayres says he has been running the event’s funfair for decades and knows which rides are best placed on certain parts of the field.

He said: “We know in our mind’s eye the area, we know what we’re dealing with.

“It’s a great, established event and it’s stood the test of time.

“It’s still a popular event with the diverse community.

“It’s a family orientated event but for everybody. Nobody’s excluded.”

Children’s rides are £2.50 each and adult rides are £3 upwards.

For the first time this year, SBC will accept card payment at the gate for tickets but visitors should bring cash for funfair rides and food

Visit www. slough.gov.uk/leisure-parks-and-events/ bonfire-and-fireworks-spectacular.aspx to book tickets.