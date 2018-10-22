Four teenagers arrested following firearms incident in Upton Court Park

Four teenage boys have been arrested following reports of a group of youths firing a handgun in Upton Court Park.

Thames Valley Police were called to the scene at about 4.15pm on Monday, October 15 and recovered two firearms identified as as blank firing replicas.

Two 16-year-old boys and two 17-year-old boys, all from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They have since been released under investigation.

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 to share information.