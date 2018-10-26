Council tenants complain of sex and drugs 'free for all' in car park

A ‘free-for-all’ of drugs, sex and vandalism has been reported by council tenants in Charter Close, Upton.

Concerned neighbours believe people are taking advantage of their unsecured car park.

Robert Kyley says his car was stolen on Monday night and that he and several other residents have had their car tyres slashed multiple times over the past few years.

“It was done en masse every time,” he added.

One resident, who asked not to be named, thinks the tyre slashing is in retaliation for

tenants confronting people who park in the residential car park and take drugs.

“We find drugs paraphernalia almost on a daily basis there,” said Robert.

He has also found condoms, laughing gas canisters and bottles of alcohol in the car park.

He says people come to the car park to ‘smoke drugs’ and to have sex.

“It’s just like a free-for-all,” added the 68-year-old, who has lived in Charter Close, near Upton Hospital, for about 15 years.

Residents say they have previously complained to Slough Borough Council, calling for the gate to the car park to be repaired and for additional fencing, CCTV and brighter street lighting with movement sensors to discourage anti-social behaviour.

Robert says the gate to the car park has been broken for years and the council has not come to fix it and says the one light that is there is too dim for residents to see anything.

He has reported the theft of his black Honda Accord, partial registration number RN51 W**, to Thames Valley Police.

Slough Borough Council has been approached for comment.