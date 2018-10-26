MJ Events works to ensure Upton Court Park firework show is safe and fun

Stewards and security guards have been working to make sure that Slough Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular, organised by Slough Borough Council, goes with a bang on Saturday, November 3.

MJ Events, which is in charge of security, stewarding and ticket sales at the gate at the Express-sponsored event, said its preventative approach to any issues that may arise and good relationship with the police keeps incidents to a minimum.

Barry Jones, MJ Events’ manager for the event at Upton Court Park, said: “It’s a really safe, family-friendly event and I think people who haven’t gone along to it definitely should.”

For the first time this year, tickets can be bought on the gate by card but punters should bring cash for rides and food.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/leisure-parks-and-events/bonfire-and-fireworks-spectacular.aspx to book tickets.