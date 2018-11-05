In pictures: Slough Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular

Families were dazzled as the sky was lit up by a ‘spectacular’ firework and bonfire display at at Upton Court Park on Saturday.

More than 15,000 people attended Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) annual Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular, which also featured funfair rides and a variety of food stall.

For the first time this year, pyrotechnics company Force FX’s display was programmed digitally in sync with a soundtrack, rather than fired in time to the music like previous years.

Onlookers were told to prepare for ‘a million bangs’ as a mass of Chinese firecrackers were set off before the 60ft bonfire was set ablaze after the firework show.

Speaking during the Express sponsored event, Slough’s Deputy Mayor Cllr Avtar Cheema (Lab, Colnbrook with Poyle) said: “Slough Borough Council run a very good event. It’s very exciting. The whole community gets together.”

SBC cabinet member for children and education Cllr Shabnum Sadiq told the Express: “Another year, another spectacular display.

“I come every year but today’s one, I’ve found it to be one of the best in terms of events set up.

“It was a seamless process from entrance to me getting here. I’m lost for words.”

SBC’s commercial and events officer Lynsey Hellewell thought the night was a great success.

“It was an amazing turnout. Everyone was really happy, that’s the main thing, that’s what we strive to get done really.

“As long as people are happy and enjoy it when it makes it all worthwhile.”