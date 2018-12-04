Long Close School receives Model School Award for literacy teaching

Long Close School in Upton has received an award marking its outstanding literacy teaching.

Training company Ruth Miskin Read Write Inc’s Model Schools are selected as regional centres of excellence.

A Model School Award was presented at the Upton Court Road on Friday by Slough Borough Councillor Balvinder Bains (Lab, Upton) and Jean Spurgeon, Educational Consultant for Oxford Education.

Ruth Miskin Read Write Inc’s phonics-based programme is for four-to-eight-year-olds and is taught for one hour every day at Long Close School.

Staff say pupils have been increasing their fluency and knowledge of phonics and ‘tricky’ words and are reading more enthusiastically.

Long Close School headteacher Kam Nijjar said: “It is wonderful to see the hard work of our staff and excellent progress of our pupils acknowledged and it will be fantastic to be able to inspire other schools.”

The preparatory and junior school is currently 44th place in Sunday Times’ Parent Power ranking.