Upton Court Grammar School re-opens refurbished 1930s building

Following a multimillion pound upgrade, Upton Court Grammar School’s 1930s building was officially re-opened last week.

The ‘legacy’ building, as it is known to staff and students at the Lascelles Road school, was originally built in 1936.

In 2015, the school was awarded funding from the Education and Skill Funding Agency (ESFA) to build a new three-storey teaching block and to refurbish the legacy building. The building was reopened on Friday, boasting 10 new science laboratories, a new science prep room, as well as new classrooms, windows and flooring.

The opening ceremony was attended by governors, trustees, staff, headteachers from other schools in the Slough area and alumni.

More building work is underway on a new sports hall, changing rooms and outside four-court multi-use games area, which are due for completion in September next year.

Headteacher Mark Pritchard said: “The expansion and improvements to our site and buildings mean we are able to give our students the very best educational experience possible.

“Our school’s long history shows a strong tradition of excellence and I am delighted that the re-opening of our legacy building allows us to continue to deliver expert teaching in first-class facilities.”