Upton care home 'requires improvement', says Care Quality Commission

A care home in Priors Close which failed to keep accurate and up-to-date records and ensure residents were protected from risks has been told it ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A report published on Tuesday, January 15 says that Lavender Court, which provides adapted accommodation and care for up to seven people with learning disabilities, ‘did not have satisfactory arrangements to manage individual’s risks and safety.

The Government watchdog says that records were not properly maintained and that the home’s systems ‘did not always ensure that vulnerable adults were protected from foreseeable risks’.

Describing the service’s governance as ‘unsatisfactory’ the report says: “There was not sufficient day-to-day management oversight of the home or enough time allocated to senior staff to achieve delegated management duties.”

The report says the service’s medication policy, dated, April 2018, 'was not in line with current national guidance and included inappropriate instructions’.

Staff had been advised to record any late administration of medicine and hand the information over to the next shift, rather than seek advice from a prescribing clinician or adjust the timing of subsequent medicine.

“This is important to ensure the appropriate levels, essential for the treatment of epileptic seizures,” the report says.

The CQC says Lavender Court had made improvements to staffing levels but added that there was not an effective method in place to calculate staffing deployment.

“Staffing was based on people's funded care, and not their individual needs or dependency,” says the report.

The service was praised for providing ‘a friendly atmosphere’ and staff were noted for demonstrating ‘kindness and commitment to people’s welfare’.

The report adds: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

“People's relatives and relevant others were consulted to make decisions in people's best interest, where people lacked capacity to consent.

“Care plans were person-centred and responsive to individual's current and changing needs.”