Burst water main floods house in Upton

09:34AM, Thursday 06 June 2019
A burst water main flooded a house and caused a road to be closed in Upton this morning.
Firefighters were called to Upton Court Road at about 2.30am following reports of water gushing out of a burst pipe.
A nearby house was flooded on the ground floor, with crews from Langley Fire Station deploying a plastic tube as a makeshift dam to protect the property.
Thames Valley Police closed the road while workers from Thames Water fixed the problem.
