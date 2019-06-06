SITE INDEX

Thu, 06
17 °C
Fri, 07
16 °C
Sat, 08
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Burst water main floods house in Upton

    A burst water main flooded a house and caused a road to be closed in Upton this morning.

    Firefighters were called to Upton Court Road at about 2.30am following reports of water gushing out of a burst pipe.

    A nearby house was flooded on the ground floor, with crews from Langley Fire Station deploying a plastic tube as a makeshift dam to protect the property.

    Thames Valley Police closed the road while workers from Thames Water fixed the problem.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved