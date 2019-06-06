Burst water main floods house in Upton

A burst water main flooded a house and caused a road to be closed in Upton this morning.

Firefighters were called to Upton Court Road at about 2.30am following reports of water gushing out of a burst pipe.

A nearby house was flooded on the ground floor, with crews from Langley Fire Station deploying a plastic tube as a makeshift dam to protect the property.

Thames Valley Police closed the road while workers from Thames Water fixed the problem.