Care worker vows to clock in for Christmas day shift despite £1million lottery win

Despite scooping a cool million on The National Lottery, a care assistant from Slough has vowed to clock in for her Christmas Day shift.

Patricia Aldrige and her husband Robert were over the moon to discover their big win from the Millionaire Raffle prize draw on Saturday, December 9.

Despite the win, 55-year-old Patricia, who cares for dementia and Alzheimer’s sufferers in a Slough care home, will crack on with her 8am to 8pm shift on Christmas day.

“I’ve already committed to working Christmas Day and couldn’t drop out now and make someone else have to change their Christmas plans,” she said.

“I really don’t mind because I love it. Christmas in the home is really a special time for them.”

The Aldrige family, from Wexham, are planning on doing their own Christmas Day celebration tomorrow (Saturday) (December 23).

Patricia was on a break at work when she signed into her National Lottery account and saw her results.

The mother-of-three phoned her husband, a site controller for a special educational needs school in Woodley, who rushed straight to her work to call Camelot with her.

“I was convinced it was a hoax so when the lady at the National Lottery line confirmed I was a winner I couldn’t stop giggling,” she said.

That evening Robert and Patricia broke the news to their three children, who are all in their 20s.

The announcement brought plenty of festive cheer to a family that had begun to associate the Christmas season with tragedy.

Patricia lost both her parents three months apart just before Christmas a few years ago and lost her brother to heart failure on Christmas Eve last year.

“I really was beginning to think we were cursed for Christmas, but it seems that maybe our luck has now turned,” said Patricia.

“This win doesn’t bring our loved ones back but it does mean we can help out our nearest and dearest and that’s a Christmas gift anyone would want.”

The happy couple, who celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary this year, want to help get their children onto the property ladder and buy a Nissan X-Trail and driving lessons for Patricia.

The pair were already planning to move to a house with an annex for Robert’s parents.

“This win just means that house and annexe could be a bit swankier,” added Patricia.

“Neither of us plan to give up work just yet, but it’s nice knowing we have the security to make things easier when, and if, we need to.”