Firefighters praise residents' quick reactions to house fire

Firefighters had to be called to a house fire in Slough last night.

Two fire crews were called to a small blaze in Benjamin Lane at 10pm.

No one was harmed, but there was considerable smoke damage and two fire fighters with breathing apparatus had to go inside and clear it.

The fire was caused by electrical devices tripping out in an electrical cupboard.

The four people in the house saw the cupboard smoking, shut the door of the room, left the house and called 999.

Their reactions were praised by crew manager Luke Stevenson.

He said: “If you do see a fire the best thing to do is close the door to the room, get out and call us.

“It prevents damage to the rest of the house and increases your chances of staying safe.”