Frimley Health staff rate hospitals among best to work for in the NHS

Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, are among the best to work in the NHS, according to a staff survey.

Results from the health service’s national staff survey, published this week, reveal that Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust staff rated their job satisfaction and motivation among the top 20 per cent of all NHS hospital employees.

The trust also runs Frimley Park Hospital in Camberly, Surrey.

Staff also rated Frimley Health among the top 20 per cent for team working, communication between senior management and staff and staff confidence and security in reporting unsafe clinical practice.

In total, staff rated the trust as better than average or among the very best in 26 of the survey’s 32 categories.

Frimley Health director of HR and corporate services Janet King said: “I am particularly pleased to see that staff have confidence when it comes to reporting any concerns they may have in relation to clinical practice.

“An open and honest culture where everyone feels able to raise concerns is something we proactively encourage and is essential in providing a safe environment for patients.”

She acknowledged areas that the trust still needs improvement on, including the percentage of staff receiving appraisals.