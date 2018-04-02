New green gym opened in Wexham

A green gym funded by Wexham Court Parish Council was opened in the ward on Wednesday, March 28.

The new facility in The Cherries, including pull-up bars and weights machines, is now one of 11 across Slough.

The gyms are designed for people of all fitness levels and are free to use.

The gym in Wexham, which cost the Parish Council about £35,000, was opened by the Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah.

Wexham Court Parish Council chair Cllr Shadia Akbar said the gym’s official opening was well attended by curious residents, who praised the new asset.

“They were saying this is the best thing we [the Parish Council] have ever done.

"Many residents are using the gym and say it greatly improving lives as it’s free and easy to use.

“It actually brings the community together.”