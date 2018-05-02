Oak House Care Home celebrates Queen's birthday at open day

A day fit for a queen was put on at Oak House Care Home, which opened its doors to the public on Saturday, April 21.

The Forest Close home welcomed members of the public as part of nationwide Care Home Open Day initiative.

The aim of the scheme is to dispel common myths about life in care homes and to boost ties with communities.

Residents and visitors at Oak House raised a glass to the Queen on her 92nd birthday and celebrated the day with a royal-inspired party.

Guests enjoyed a tea dance with a performance Bateman Dance Studio, and afternoon tea, prepared specially by the home’s chefs.

Oak House manager Julie Bignell said: “We had a fantastic day celebrating the Queen’s birthday and spending time with friends, family and visitors.

“It was fantastic to see so many of our neighbours join us for the occasion, and we hoped they enjoyed the day as much as we all did.”