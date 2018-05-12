Wexham Run 2018 returns at new location

Runners can look forward to treading new ground as they raise money to help some of the most seriously ill children at Wexham Park Hospital.

The annual Run Wexham trail race and family fun run is organised by the Frimley Health Charity and takes place on Sunday, July 8.

This year’s event is moving from the hospital surrounds to the nearby Black Park country park.

Entrants will have the choice of a £10km trail race, a 2km family fun run and, for the first time, a £5km run.

Money raised is donated to the Children’s Critical Care Appeal, a £210,000 campaign to support Wexham Park Hospital’s children’s high dependency unit.

The proceeds help very poorly children who have complex problems by buying specialist equipment for the unit above and beyond what is provided by the NHS budget.

Participants are encouraged to wear fancy dress and runners who join the Frimley Health Charity team will have their entry fee waived and will get a free running vest to wear on the day, in exchange for raising a minimum of £50.

There will also be a special ‘event village’ close to the start and finish area where supporters can cheer on the runners and enjoy a bouncy castle, face painting, retailers, food and refreshments.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust fundraising manager Anthony Kerslake said: “Run Wexham is a fantastic event for the whole family and we think the changes we have introduced this year will make it better than ever.

“Black Park is the perfect venue for our trail races and fun run, and we urge as many people as possible to join us on 8 July and raise as much sponsorship as possible for Wexham Park Hospital.”

To register and for more information visit www.frimleyhealthcharity.org.