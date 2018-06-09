Fiona Mactaggart visits Meet and Mingle cancer support group

Cancer survivor and Slough’s former MP Fiona Mactaggart visited the cancer support group of Slough based women’s group Meet and Mingle on Wednesday.

Ms Mactaggart, who served as Slough’s MP for almost 20 years before stepping down ahead of last year’s general election, suffered from ovarian cancer around 17 years ago.

She spoke to members about battle with ovarian cancer and donated a three figure sum towards research on the disease at Imperial College London.

“We were very grateful that she was there to give her story of how she coped,” said group founder Aksa Marshal.

“It was very encouraging. It was good to get a positive story from someone who has gone through ovarian cancer,” she added.

Dr Lalitha Iyer from the Farnham Road Practice also attended the event, at St Mary’s Church Hall in Church Lane, and gave group members advice on tell tale signs of ovarian cancer and advice on how to deal with it.

The group has currently raised £2,700 for Imperial College London’s research and is hoping to reach a target of £10,000 by August.

Visit www.meetandmingle.co.uk for details on Meet and Mingle’s cancer support group.