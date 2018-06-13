Council issues reminder to Wexham Park Hospital users following parking complaints

Slough Borough Council (SBC) has reminded motorists of double yellow line rules following complaints about parking tickets outside Wexham Park Hospital.

The reminder comes after Roy Hurst, from Langley, who regularly visits the hospital, pointed out that cars which park on grass just beyond the double yellow lines outside the maternity ward, are consistently ticketed by the council.

The 80-year-old called for signage to let people know parking on the grass is forbidden.

However an SBC spokeswoman said no signs are needed as parking on double yellow lines is forbidden at all times.

She added that the Highway Code states that double yellow line restrictions go from the centre of the road to the start of a property.

She said double yellow lines on the 40mph road were in place to prevent vehicles, including ambulances, being obstructed.