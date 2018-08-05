Call for donations to help fund Wexham hospital garden makeover

05:00PM, Sunday 05 August 2018
Public support is needed to help complete a makeover of Wexham Park Hospital’s gardens of Eden.
Two courtyards next to the hospital’s Eden haematology ward are being transformed by Ryan Alexander & Associates.
The first garden has been completed and the landscapers plan on renovating the second garden by replacing wood decking with paving and new planting areas.
To help with the cost visit www.justgiving.com and searching for ‘Ryan Alexander Associates’.
