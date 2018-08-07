Hundreds of youngsters attend annual Sikh summer camp

Martial arts, go-karting and army training were some of the activities at the annual Slough Summer Khalsa Camp held last week.

The camp at Khalsa Primary School in Wexham Road, organised by the Slough Sikh School Trust, had about 500 youngsters registered.

This year’s theme was ‘Saint Soldier and Centenary of WW1’.

Activities at the camp, which ran from Monday to Thursday, included training from the British Army, a martial arts class, inflatable target shooting, an assault course, arcade games, a drama workshop and much more.

There were also talks from various speakers on problems in society faced by youngsters and how to become a ‘soldier saint’ — an aspect of Sikh philosophy.

Each day ended with a reflection of the day and meditation.

Camp organiser Mandeep Singh said: “Our aim is to ensure our future generation has confidence, empowerment and great strength in order to be able to execute their everyday Sikh way of living in the world.

“The goal is to make this camp a positive experience and each child has written a pledge which they will take with them and being able to implement.​”