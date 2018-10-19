Standards committee clears Wexham Parish councillor over WhatsApp message complaints

There is insufficient evidence to suggest that a parish councillor sent WhatsApp messages calling for an all Muslim leadership, a standards committee has ruled.

In February, the Express reported that Slough Borough Council launched an investigation into a complaint about racist messages allegedly sent by then Wexham Court Parish Council chairwoman Cllr Shaida Akbar, which made reference to parish councillor Sandra Malik, who is white.

Slough Borough Council’s monitoring officer appointed John Austin Associates as an independent investigator to look into the claims and report back.

After examining its report, along with verbal evidence of various people, including Cllr Akbar, Slough Borough Council’s Standards (Determination) sub-committee said, on Tuesday, October 9, that there was insufficient evidence to satisfy members that Cllr Akbar sent the messages.

The complaint against her was dismissed.

However, the independent report, produced in August by John Austin Associates, drew a different conclusion.

It said: “Without evidence to the contrary (but accepting it is technically possible) I feel it is stretching the bounds of probability to accept that Cllr Akbar’s phone was cloned and that the messages were sent by somebody else.”

Cllr Malik had shown investigators WhatsApp messages appearing to be from Cllr Akbar to Slough Borough councillor Haqeeq Dar (Lab, Wexham Lea) dated April 22, 2016, saying ‘We need to get chair and vice to be Muslim next time’ and ‘Sandy stand chair and she pump the other gori [white people] to back her’.

Another message Cllr Malik found offensive said ‘Look Sandy and him running the show’,

although it is not clear which man the ‘him’ referred to.

John Austin Associates said Cllr Dar, who is chief whip for the Slough Labour Group, passed the messages on to Cllr Malik, who considered them to be ‘racist’ and ‘an unfounded personal attack’ against her.

The Asian term ‘gori’, and ‘We need to get chair and vice to be Muslim this time’ could be viewed as being

‘racially divisive’ and a potential breach of the Parish Council’s code of conduct, said the report.