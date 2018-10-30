Man from Slough arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault by beating

A 38-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault by beating following an incident on Tuesday, October 23.

Thames Valley Police say that between 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday, October 23, a woman in her thirties, a passenger in a flatbed truck, was travelling towards the roundabout on Wexham Park Road near Wexham Park Hospital.

She got out of the vehicle, ran towards the roundabout and tried to cross the road, when the male driver is reported to have got out and dragged her back inside the truck.

The vehicle was then driven to Bestobell Road where the driver parked and got out.

The woman also exited but the driver then attempted to grab her before pushing her into a bush.

The victim, who was not injured during the incident, flagged down officers and reported the incident at about 7.15pm.

The offender is described by police as a white man in his late thirties of medium build and around 5ft 7ins tall.

Investigating officer PC Natalie Butler, based at Slough police station, said she believed the victim and offender are known to each other and that the incident was isolated.

A 38-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault by beating and has been released on police bail until Saturday, November 17.

Contact police on 101 quoting reference number 43180324359 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ to share information.