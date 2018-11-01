Radio Wexham offered new home but is yet to accept deal

A community radio station which has had to leave its Wexham Park Hospital studio is continuing its search for a new home, but has been offered a potential base.

At the start of October, Radio Wexham volunteers were given a month’s notice to leave their studio by Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Wexham Park Hospital, to make way for development.

An imminent re-launch would have meant the station could have gone online, allowing a much wider audience and for people to request tracks for patients from home.

The station was given an extension at the hospital in mid-October but by the time volunteers got the message, they had already stripped the studio of its gear .

Volunteers say Buckinghamshire County Council has offered the use of the Everham Learning Centre in Swallow Street, Iver, but they are waiting to hear the terms of the offer before deciding.

“It was a huge relief to get that offer. It would be potentially quite exciting going forward,” said volunteer Kevin Hyland, who added the station is still open to other offers.

“If there’s anyone still out there we would be delighted to hear from anyone,” he said.

Studios must be 100-200 square foot and have a power supply, phone line, broadband connection and 24-hour access. Contact radiowexham@ gmail.com to help.

Buckinghamshire County Council has been reached for comment.