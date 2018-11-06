Aik Saath celebrates 20th birthday

Slough youth charity Aik Saath celebrated its 20th birthday with an evening of food and entertainment on Friday.

Attendees including former MP for Slough Fiona Mactaggart were treated to a three course meal and a stand up comedy performance at the Elite Banqueting Suite in Wexham Road.

Young people hosted the evening and showed the crowd a video presentation depicting different aspects of the charity’s work.

Aik Saath works with schools, colleges, universities and youth services to help improve community cohesion and conflict resolution and to give youngsters a chance to take part in community projects and improve their skills.

It also teaches conflict resolution and anti-racism training to practitioners and can also provide preventative workshops to combat extremism.

Reflecting on last week’s celebration, Aik Saath founder Rob Deeks said: “Almost every person that spoke said that when talking about the organisation, they mentioned that it felt like family, that it was a family of people working together.”

People who were with Aik Saath from the early days of 1998 right up to more recent volunteers were in attendance.

Visit http://www.aiksaath.com/ for more details.