Wexham Court Parish Council residents demand 'will of the people' upheld

Defiant parishioners and councillors spoke out at a meeting last night (Tuesday) against Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) recommendation to scrap Wexham Court Parish Council.

On Tuesday, November 27, SBC voted to hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday next week to vote on the abolition of Wexham Court and Britwell parish councils.

A cross-party SBC committee had been set up in April to carry out a Community Governance Review and have recommended both councils be abolished due to supposed mismanagement in governance and finance.

This is despite 56.4 per cent of voters in an advisory poll choosing to keep Wexham Court Parish Council and 51.9 per cent in favour of retaining Britwell Parish Council.

At yesterday's meeting at Wexham Court Parish Hall in Norway Drive, Slough Borough councillor and Wexham resident Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis Stoke), who is not a parish councillor, said the decision to abolish the parish council had not yet been made.

But the parish council’s head of finance Cllr Sarfraz Khan said: “You know as well as I do this the decision will be as it stands. I don’t know why you say it hasn’t been taken.”

Residents expressed concerns about services currently hosted or provided by the parish council being taken away if SBC takes over.

“Nothing’s going to change, the status quo stays as it is,’ said Cllr Nazir, who said the parish council’s remaining money would only be spent in Wexham, but one attendee said rates for community facilities would shoot up under SBC.

Many frustrated residents argued the advisory poll should be taken more seriously, with one person demanding 'the will of the people' be respected.

Criticising parish councillors’ attendance rates, Cllr Nazir said: “More than 50 per cent of the parish councillors have less than 50 per cent attendance, do I have to say anything more?”

A letter dated November 27 to SBC’s head of democratic services from the Berkshire Association of Local Councils (BALC) chairwoman Ruth Cottingham said she was ‘dismayed’ to read of Wexham Court Parish Council’s proposed abolition which she says is ‘against the wishes of the local electorate’.

She said this was before target dates for improvements in an action plan set out by SBC, the majority of which are for May 2019.

She said parish councillors have undertaken training with BALC, which is assisting parish councillors in meeting their improvement targets.

BALC has carried out an HR review for the parish and has written up job descriptions and contracts for its employees.

The letter adds: “The National Association of Local Councils (NALC) is concerned that decisions like these can be taken against local opinion and without any recourse to independent appeal.”