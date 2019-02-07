Wexham Park midwife wins award

A Wexham Park midwife who ‘vastly exceeded her duty’ has won an award.

Karin Rigden was nominated for Emma’s Diary Mums’ Midwife of the Year 2019 by Lynn Morrall, after Karin helped her with tokophobia, a fear of pregnancy and childbirth.

The South of England’ award is one of the Royal College of Midwives annual midwifery awards, which enable mums to ‘pay a heartfelt tribute to their own special midwife’.

Lynn met Karin at her eight week booking appointment at which she felt ‘very emotional and anxious’.

It was through listening to Lynn’s fears that Karin recognised the symptoms of tokophobia and, after describing the phobia to her, took sole responsibility for Lynn’s midwifery care.

Karin visited Lynn at home to reduce her anxiety, explained appointments and made suggestions of referral options available for her mental health support.

When it came to the birth Karin did ‘everything humanly possible’ to ensure she was present for Lynn’s elective C-section and stayed with Lynn and her husband, Jon, for eight hours.

Lynn said: “I was astounded by the care, understanding, knowledge and support given to me by Karin, all of which vastly exceeded her duty as a community midwife.

“Without her personal support, her knowledge of mental health issues and knowledge of the NHS for referrals to other support networks, I would not have the new family I have today.”

Karin works for Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said: “I don't feel I did anything out of the ordinary. I feel I was upholding the meaning of a midwife by ‘being with woman’.”

She added: “I’m so happy for her and Jon to have the family they deserve with little Neve.”