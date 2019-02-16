In pictures: Great Festive Bake Off winner judges Khalsa Primary School contest

Great Festive Bake Off 2018 winner Rav Bansal judged cakes at a contest held at Khalsa Primary School in Wexham.

The PTA organised cake baking competition, named Bake On, was open to all children in the Wexham Road school.

Rav Bansal, a contestant in the hit Channel 4 series the Great British Bake Off and winner of the show’s festive edition was special guest among the panel of judges.

They also had the entrepreneur and baker Davinder Kaur, the mastermind behind Flourbowl Cakes.

Unfortunately, due to the snowy weather, the school was closed on the original competition day.

As the cakes, none of which contained any eggs, were baked and ready, the panel pressed on and judged all 40 entries before Rav announced the winning results on Tuesday.

Arvinder Kaur, PTA secretary and teaching assistant, said: “Baking has many benefits for children and their development from a very early age.

“It encourages reading, comprehension and promote the use of basic maths schools and maths language including capacity and conversion of measure.

“Baking also encourages children to try new things and help them explore with their senses.

“Most importantly, it is the perfect opportunity for parents to spend valuable time with their children, boost their confidence and get creative.”