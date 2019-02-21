67-year-old man dies after being hit by van in Wexham

A 67-year-old man was killed after being hit by a van in Wexham on Tuesday.

At about 6.40pm, the pedestrian was hit by a Ford Transit van in Wexham Road, near the junction with Borderside. The vehicle stopped at the scene.

The man was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he later died. His next of kind have been informed.

The driver of the van was uninjured and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer PC James Lovell said: “My thoughts go out to the family of the man who sadly died in this collision.

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash camera footage from the area at the time.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 43190053835 or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report to make a report online.