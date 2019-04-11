Slough man punished for fly-tipping in Wexham

A man from Slough has been fined £615 and told to pay costs of £928.90 after fly-tipping in Wexham Park Lane.

Gurpreet Singh, 38, of Goodman Park, Slough, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 27.

The court heard that Singh had used a company vehicle to dump a sofa at the side of Wexham Park Lane on November 26, 2018, and was photographed doing so by a camera installed by Buckinghamshire County Council.

Singh was traced via the company vehicle and, on being interviewed, fully admitted to dumping the waste.

South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Luisa Sullivan said: "Surveillance of likely fly tipping spots is a key part of our zero-tolerance approach to illegal dumping. If you choose to dump waste illegally, you may well be photographed in the act, which will then provide the evidence for a prosecution. It's just not worth taking the risk of heavy fines and a criminal record."

Illegal dumping can be reported at www.fixmystreet.buckscc.gov.uk.