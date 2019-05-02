Oak House Care Home in Wexham celebrates 10th birthday

A birthday party at Care UK’s Oak House care home was an open invitation to the community last Tuesday (April 23).

As well as care home residents and team members at the party in Forest Close, other guests were animals from Ark Farm, including lambs and chickens.

There was entertainment from a singer and ventriloquist and birthday cake baked by the Oak House chef – as well as an ice cream van on standby for those wanting an extra sweet treat.

Yvonne Keating, home manager at Oak House, said: “We all had a fantastic time and it was wonderful to see so many people from the local community celebrate the day with us.

“The last ten years have been a whirlwind. We’ve welcomed some real characters to the home, built relationships with brilliant local organisations, and worked hard to create a real home-from-home environment for everyone who spends time with us here at Oak House.

She added: “We’re excited to see what’s in store for the next ten years and beyond.”

