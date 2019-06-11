Former Wexham Park Hospital patient crowned UK beauty pageant winner

A former lingerie model has defied the odds by being crowned a UK beauty queen less than two years after having her bowel removed.

Rachael Kin developed an aggressive form of Ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, in February 2017.

Then aged 27, she underwent surgery to remove her large bowel at Wexham Park Hospital in July the same year before spending six weeks being looked after by staff on Ward 11.

Rachael now uses a stoma bag to go to the toilet but has refused to let her surgery hold her back.

After winning a regional round of the Miss Beauty UK competition, the High Wycombe resident went on to win the final in Cardiff last month.

Rachael said: “I didn’t only achieve this for myself, I did it for everyone that believed in me and for anyone that is struggling with self-confidence issues.

“Even if something like this does happen, you shouldn’t let it hold you back.”

She returned to Wexham Park Hospital on Sunday, June 2 to share her success with staff on Ward 11.

“You just couldn’t fault them at all, they were so supportive,” Rachael said.

“If it wasn’t for their support I’m not sure I could have done it.”