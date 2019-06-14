Mayor officially opens new teaching block at Wexham School

A new teaching block at Wexham School has been officially opened by the Mayor of Slough.

The Woodside Building features 29 new classrooms for English, Special Educational Needs (SEN) and humanities and languages, and also has a new student reception, library and sixth-form study centre.

The work at the school was carried out as part of Slough Borough Council’s school places programme which has seen millions of pounds invested in primary and secondary school buildings in the borough.

Slough’s first citizen, Cllr Avtar Kaur Cheema, was joined by council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst and representatives from Slough Urban Renewal, Morgan Sindall Construction and school governors for the official opening on Wednesday.

Lawrence Smith, headteacher at Wexham School, said: “I couldn’t be happier with our school’s new facilities. The importance of a learning environment on the wellbeing of the students cannot be underestimated.”