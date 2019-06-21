Councils in dispute over housing land in Wexham

A dispute has broken out between Wexham Court Parish Council and Slough Borough Council over land targeted for development.

The parish council signed an agreement with the borough in November 2016 to surrender its lease on land at Norway Drive in a deal worth £370,000.

Slough Urban Renewal, a partnership between the council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd, wants to build 24 homes on the site as part of its Wexham Green development.

But following the local elections last month, the newly elected independent members of Wexham Court Parish Council have sought legal advice on whether the contract could be terminated due to the proposed development not being delivered in the agreed time.

Solicitors for the parish have now notified the borough of its intention to terminate the deal. It also claims that it intends to keep a £245,000 ‘non-refundable deposit’, paid by Slough Borough Council when the agreement was signed.

Cllr Iftakhar Ahmed, leader of Wexham Court Parish Council, said: “We have given a manifesto commitment to protect open green spaces and we must comply with the electorate’s wishes.

“The will of the people has to prevail in this matter and these open green spaces will have to be made free for our future generations to enjoy.”

A spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council said: “We have received the letter from the parish council solicitors.

“However, we do not agree that they are entitled to terminate the contract and we will continue to seek the completion of the contract so we take control of the land.

“The land is to be used for much-needed, family-sized housing for the local area.”