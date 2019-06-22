Dancers excel at Bhangra competition

Bhangra dancers wowed the judges at a talent show.

Two teams from the Bhangra Dance London group in Wexham travelled to Winston Churchill Theatre in Ruislip on Saturday, June 8.

The dancers had been practising hard during weekly classes run by Asa Singh at Wexham Court Parish Hall. And they were rewarded for their efforts after they won the intermediate and advanced categories.

Bhangra Dance London Classes take place every Wednesday at the venue in Norway Drive. The 7-8pm session is for women only while 8.15 to 9.15pm is for everyone. Classes cost £4 for adults and £2 for children.