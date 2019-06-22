SITE INDEX

Sat, 22
22 °C
Sun, 23
23 °C
Mon, 24
24 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Dancers excel at Bhangra competition

    Bhangra dancers wowed the judges at a talent show.

    Two teams from the Bhangra Dance London group in Wexham travelled to Winston Churchill Theatre in Ruislip on Saturday, June 8.

    The dancers had been practising hard during weekly classes run by Asa Singh at Wexham Court Parish Hall. And they were rewarded for their efforts after they won the intermediate and advanced categories.

    Bhangra Dance London Classes take place every Wednesday at the venue in Norway Drive. The 7-8pm session is for women only while 8.15 to 9.15pm is for everyone. Classes cost £4 for adults and £2 for children.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved