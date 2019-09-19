In pictures: Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo opens Wexham Park garden

Former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo was in Slough today (Thursday) to open a specialist facility for cancer and stroke patients.

The 24-year-old, known as Toff, paid a visit to Wexham Park Hospital in Wexham Street to cut the ribbon for the Eden Ward garden, which has been transformed thanks to the generosity of the public and the business community.

The refurbishment has been funded entirely by donations to create a sanctuary where patients with cancer and those who have had a stroke can spend time on their own, or with family and friends.

It includes a spacious pavilion which will allow the garden to be used year round and in all weathers.

With local and national businesses also contributing materials and labour, it could otherwise have cost Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust an estimated £50,000.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner Toff was joined by Dr Amir Khan from Channel 5 series GPs: Behind Closed Doors, current and former patients, project supporters and hospital staff.

Complementary therapist Michele Martin, who was the driving force behind the garden transformation, said: “This fantastic garden will make a massive difference to our patients.

“We want it to be a sanctuary where people who have cancer can spend time away from the ward, either on their own or with their families and friends.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped to make this happen, from those who organised fundraising events, made generous donations or provided us with building materials, to others who physically toiled away to turn the plans into reality.”