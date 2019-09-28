Cricketers compete in Slough's 2nd Unity Cricket Tournament

Cricketers from across Slough took part in an annual competition which aims to promote community cohesion in the town.

Slough Unity Cricket Tournament at Stoke Green Cricket Club was organised by the Mustaqbill Future Foundation in cooperation with the Sikh Welfare Association and the Breaking Boundaries programme, which is dedicated to bringing communities together through a mutual love of cricket.

A total of six teams battled it out on Sunday, September 15 – the Britwell Barking Stars, Bayliss Kayplus, Wexham XI, Langley Patwar XI, Stoke Green and Upton Bridging Gaps Tigers.

In the showpiece final, the Wexham XI scored 68 off their six overs with the Langley Patwar XI falling just short in their reply with a score of 60.

Mayor of Slough Cllr Avtar Cheema presented the winners with a trophy and cash prize.

Nazar Lodhi, chairman of the Future Foundation, thanked the council’s chief executive Josie Wragg, MP Tan Dhesi and the various faith leaders from across the town for their support throughout the event.