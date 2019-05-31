Domestic abuse charity hails changes set to be introduced by Theresa May

A domestic abuse charity has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement that emergency refuges will receive more funding.

A 12-week consultation announced by Theresa May on Monday, May 13, seeks to place a legal

requirement on local authorities to fund some accommodation-based domestic abuse services.

This will include providing emergency refuges where victims of domestic abuse can stay.

Jayne Donnelly, chief executive of the Dash Charity, which supports victims of domestic abuse in the town and across the Royal Borough, called the announcement ‘great news’.

She said: “(Refuges) are life-saving for women and children who are at very high risk and are not safe in their own home.

“Ideally, we want people to stay in their homes and the perpetrator to leave but sometimes that can’t happen.

“We have been campaigning for quite some years to ensure that local authorities will provide care accommodation.

“It’s great news.”

As part of the changes, local authorities will be required to work together to ensure their services properly meet the needs of victims.

The consultation could complement the Domes-tic Abuse Bill, currently in the draft phase which, among other things, seeks to set up a domes-tic abuse commissioner.

In the past, Ms Donnelly has called on Theresa May to do more for victims of domestic abuse but said she would consider her stint as Prime Minister a success if the consultation delivers.

She said: “There have been a number of inter-actions from Theresa May as Home Secretary and Prime Minister but there’s more that could be done.

“This funding goes some way to do that.

“If we get something robust out of it you can count that as a success.

“Up until this point, we have been waiting for some action.”