Youngsters train as knights at Windsor Castle family festival

Knights fought in dramatic single combat, valiant warriors practised jousting and squires showed off shining suits of armour at Windsor Castle at the weekend.

This, however, was not a return to medieval times but a Special Family Festival hosted by the Royal Collection Trust.

It was held in the Quadrangle, which is usually off-limits to visitors, but was opened on Saturday for the event.

“It makes the castle accessible,” said Emma Head, the trust’s family learning co-ordinator.

“It’s fun to visit, it brings the history of the castle to life.”

The trust looks after the art in the Royal Collection and public openings of the Queen’s official residences.

For the family day, expert historians were drafted in to talk to children about armour, get them involved in crafts, and two historians dressed as knights and rode around the Quadrangle on horseback.

There was also a falconry display and children were able to mount hobby horses to try out ‘junior jousting’.

That was fitting for the Quadrangle, which was used from the time of Edward III in the 14th century as a jousting arena until Henry VIII’s reign.