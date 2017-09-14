East Berkshire College gets new name following merger with Strode's College

East Berkshire College has been renamed after striking up a formal partnership with Strode’s College in Egham.

The merger will see Langley College, Windsor College and Strode’s College collectively known as the Windsor Forest Colleges Group.

The newly-formed group will deliver education and training to more than 8,000 students and business each year from its three campuses.

Kate Webb, group principal and chief executive of Windsor Forest Colleges Group, said: “I am extremely proud to unveil our new identity as this marks a significant milestone in our history.

“Our students will continue to identify with one particular college campus, but being part of a larger group means they benefit from greater learning opportunities, access to a wider range of resources and more progression routes.”

See www.windsor-forest.ac.uk for details.